Due to recent weather, the Athens County Board of Elections is changing their Regular Board Meeting from Jan. 18 to Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 3:30 p.m. at the Board Office.
Trending Now
-
Alexander superintendent's future in question after school board meeting
-
Collection of decades-old love letters found in wall of Athens home
-
Bengals return to playoffs
-
Starbrick gallery closing its doors after 20 plus years
-
Charity hockey game to benefit scholarship in memory of deceased Nelsonville officer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.