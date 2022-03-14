The Athens County Board of Elections will have a regular board meeting on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 3:30 p.m.
The meeting will be located at Athens County Board of Elections Office, 15 South Court Street, room 130, Athens.
Any questions, please contact the board office at 740-592-3201.
