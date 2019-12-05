The Athens County Board of Elections will meet for a regular Board Meeting Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Board Office.

The Athens County Board of Elections will conduct a post-audit of the November 5, 2019 Election on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019  at 9 a.m. at the Board Office.

The Athens County Board of Elections will meet for a Special Board Meeting to certify petitions for the 2020 Primary Election on Friday December 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Board Office.

