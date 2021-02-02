The Athens County Board of Elections will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. for a Special Board Meeting at the City Building in Council Chambers. The meeting is regarding personnel. The discussion will be held in Executive Session. If you have any questions about the meeting please contact our office at 740-592-3201.
Athens County Board of Elections to hold Special Board Meeting Feb. 2
Tags
Recommended for you
Trending Now
-
Explosive Nelsonville Council meeting ends with a censure and residency investigation for Smith
-
'The Queen's Gambit' and Athens County
-
$200,000 bond levied against Nelsonville woman charged with escape
-
Ahead of censure vote, questions raised about Nelsonville council member's residency
-
Rocky boots acquires footwear company
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.