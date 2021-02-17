The Athens County Board of Elections will meet on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. for a Special Board Meeting at the City Building in Council Chambers. The meeting is regarding personnel interviews and compensation.The discussion will be held in Executive Session. If you have any questions about the meeting please contact our office at 740-592-3201.

