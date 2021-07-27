The Athens County Board of Elections will have a Special Board Meeting on July 28, 2021 at 3:30 p.m., at Athens City Hall, 3rd floor Council Chambers, 8 E. Washington St., Athens.
The meeting will be streaming on Facebook live.
The following topics will be discussed:
-Second allocation of election equipment for Aug. 3 Special Election
