The Athens County Board of Revision is scheduled to meet in person on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 beginning at 10:00 a.m. and Thursday, July 15, 2021 beginning at 10:30 a.m. in the County Auditor’s Conference Room, First Floor, Courthouse Annex. The Board will continue hearing Complaints filed against Real Property Valuation, review valuation recommendations and review Applications for the Remission of Penalty.
Athens County Board of Revision announces meeting times
