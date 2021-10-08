The Athens County Board of Revision is scheduled to meet in person on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 beginning at 10 a.m. in the County Auditor’s Conference Room, First Floor, Courthouse Annex. The Board will be holding an Expedited Foreclosure hearing and reviewing Applications for the Remission of Penalty.
