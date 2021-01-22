The Athens County Board of Revision is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 beginning at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioner’s Conference Room, Second Floor, Courthouse Annex.

  • Expedited Foreclosure Hearing, Athens County Treasurer vs. DBJ Holdings, Ltd., et al - Case # 20BR0003.
  • Penalty Remission Applications

The meeting may be accessed via the following link: https://meet.google.com/wkb-dedo-vzs.

