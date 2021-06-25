The Athens County Board of Revision is scheduled to meet in person on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 beginning at 1:30 p.m. and Wednesday, June 30, 2021 beginning at 10:00 a.m. in the County Auditor’s Conference Room, First Floor, Courthouse Annex. The Board will continue hearing Complaints filed against Real Property Valuation, review valuation recommendations and review Applications for the Remission of Penalty.
