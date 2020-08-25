The Athens County Board of Revision is scheduled to meet on Friday, Aug. 28, beginning at 1:30 p.m.

The Board of Revision meetings can be attended via video conference at the following link: meet.google.com/vst-upnm-hsf. You may also attend the meeting via phone by calling: 1-520-829-3693 (PIN 766 284 880#).

If you have questions or are unable to access the meeting via the link or phone number, please call the County Auditor’s Office at 740-592-3223.

