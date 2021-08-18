The Athens County Board of Revision is scheduled to meet in person on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 beginning at 10:00 a.m. in the County Auditor’s Conference Room, First Floor, Courthouse Annex. The Board will continue hearing Complaints filed against Real Property Valuation, Expedited Foreclosure hearing and review Applications for the Remission of Penalty.
- Expedited Foreclosure Hearing
- August 26, 2021 11:30 a.m., Athens County vs. Donna Cozort, et al, Case # 21BR0007
The meeting may be accessed via the following link: https://meet.google.com/wkb-dedo-vzs
