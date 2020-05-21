The Athens County Board of Revision will meet on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 beginning 1 p.m. to begin hearings on Real Property Valuation Complaints. Join the meeting via video conference at the following link: https://meet.google.com/mzu-kxmh-rmb

You may also attend the meeting via phone by calling: 1-304-621-9715 (PIN 127715511)

hwillard@athensmessenger.com

