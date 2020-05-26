The Athens County Board of Revision will meet on Thursday, May 28, 2020 beginning 1 p.m. to continue hearings on Real Property Valuation Complaints. You may join the meeting via video conference at the following link: meet.google.com/viy-vdnc-ygc

You may also attend the meeting via phone by calling: 1-662-540-5286 (PIN 866649821).

