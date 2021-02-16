The Athens County Board of Revision is scheduled to meet on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 beginning at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioner’s Conference Room, Second Floor, Courthouse Annex.
Expedited Foreclosure Hearings:
- Athens County Treasurer vs. Rebecca A. Oskey, et al - Case # 20BR0006
- Athens County Treasurer vs. Charles L. Matheny, et al - Case # 20BR0008
- Athens County Treasurer vs. DBJ Holdings, et al – Case # 20BR0003
- Athens County Treasurer vs. Barbara Chapman, et al – Case # 20BR0007
- Athens County Treasurer vs. Ena Sharp, et al – Case # 20BR0004
- Athens County Treasurer vs. Nicole M. Druzbacky, et al – Case # 20BR0001
- Penalty Remission Applications
The meeting may be accessed via the following link: https://meet.google.com/wkb-dedo-vzs
