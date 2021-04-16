The Athens County Board of Revision is scheduled to meet on Friday, April 23, 2021 beginning at 1:30 p.m. in the County Auditor’s Conference Room, Floor, Courthouse Annex.
Expedited Foreclosure Hearings:
- Athens County Treasurer vs. Stephen J. Charle, et al - Case # 20BR0010
- Athens County Treasurer vs. Donald L. Burch, et al - Case # 20BR0011
Penalty Remission Applications
The meeting may be accessed via the following link: https://meet.google.com/wkb-dedo-vzs
