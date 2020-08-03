The Athens County Board of Revision is scheduled to meet on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 and Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 beginning at 1:30 p.m.

 The Board of Revision meetings can be attended via video conference at the following link: meet.google.com/gwk-vutp-mfw

You may also attend the meeting via phone by calling: 1-219-225-6726 (PIN 802549248).

Thursday, Aug. 6

  • Expedited Foreclosure Hearing, Athens County Treasurer vs. Danny Williams - Case # 19BR0026.
  • Property valuation complaints

Thursday, Aug. 13

  • Property valuation complaints 

If you have questions or are unable to access the meeting via the link or phone number, please call the County Auditor’s Office at 740-592-3223.

