The Athens County Microfilm Board, Athens County Board of Revision, Athens County Records Commission and Athens County Data Processing Board will meet on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 beginning at 10:30 a.m. via video conference for their Organizational meetings. Ohio Revised Code states these Boards must organize annually on the second Monday in January. The meetings can be accessed via the following link, meet.google.com/afc-dgjg-kpq. Phone Number, (‪US)‪+1 304-397-0762, PIN: ‪119 947 869#.

The schedule will be as follows:

  • 10:30 a.m. Athens County Board of Revision
  • 10:35 a.m. Athens County Microfilm Board
  • 10:40 a.m. Athens County Records Commission
  • 10:45 a.m. Athens County Data Processing Board

