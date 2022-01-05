The Athens County Microfilm Board, Athens County Board of Revision, Athens County Records Commission and Athens County Data Processing Board will meet on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 beginning at 10 a.m. in the County Auditor’s Conference Room, first floor, Courthouse Annex, for their Organizational meetings. Ohio Revised Code states these Boards must organize annually on the second Monday in January.
The schedule will be as follows:
- 10:00 a.m. — Athens County Data Processing Board
- 10:05 a.m. — Athens County Microfilm Board
- 10:10 a.m. — Athens County Board of Revision
- 10:15 a.m. — Athens County Records Commission
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.