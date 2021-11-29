The Athens County Budget Commission will meet at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 in the County Auditor’s Conference Room, First Floor, Courthouse Annex. The Budget Commission will be reviewing a Resolution for Athens City School District Authorizing an Unvoted Permanent Improvement Levy.
