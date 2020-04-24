The Athens County Budget Commission regular meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020 has been rescheduled to Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 10:15 a.m. via Video call. The meeting can be accessed via the following link:

https://meet.google.com/xng-oibv-yfc

 You may also join by phone by calling 1-413-338-0215. Pin # 601075912.

