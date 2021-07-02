The Athens County Budget Commission will return to in person meetings beginning July 6, 2021. Budget Commission meetings are held on Tuesdays at 9:00 a.m. in the County Auditor’s Conference Room, First Floor, Courthouse Annex.
Trending Now
-
Former ACSO Sgt. pleads guilty to disorderly conduct in Bellar investigation, surrenders police certification
-
Athens Sheriff searching for Glouster man
-
Nelsonville woman asks Council VP to resign, citing alleged harassment, abuse of power
-
Wanted Glouster Man located after search and second attempted escape
-
Nelsonville woman wins first runner-up in Miss Ohio competition
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.