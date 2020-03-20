Athens County Children Services's offices will be closed to the public, but the staff will remain on call and available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. To report suspected child abuse or neglect, call 740-592-3061. For emergency services after hours, call 1-866-863-7373.

After careful consideration of the best interests of children and families ACCS administration have reached the tipping point where in-person visitation is becoming a safety risk. The agency is suspending in-person visitation effective at the close of business on Thursday, March 19. To the greatest extent possible, we will continue visitation via technology resources so that parents and foster parents can work cooperatively to ensure parent-child contact continues.

The Tuesday, March 24 Board of Directors meeting has been canceled.

Load comments