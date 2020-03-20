The Athens County Clerk of Courts Office has made some changes in light of COVID-19. These include that beginning March 23:
The title department will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for dealers and financial institutions only. The office will not be open to the public, and will not be accepting passport applications until further notice. Titles may be processed by mail.
The legal department will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, however, efforts are being taken to minimize the necessity of person to visit the courthouse during this time.
