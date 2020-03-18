The Athens County Clerk of Courts Office have enacted several policies to keep the community and staff safe. Those include:

  • The legal department will remain open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, however only the person doing business will be allowed up to the counter. Online documents, payments and e-filing is available.
  • The Title Office will have reduced hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. Only the person doing business will be allowed in the office.
