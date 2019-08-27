A kickoff event will be held this Thursday, Aug. 29, from 6-8 p.m. for the 2020 Athens County Community Challenge.
The event is at Federal Valley Resource Center on Route 329 in Stewart.
The challenge helps communities come up with an improvement project, and provides some funding for implementation. The challenge is open to the county’s eight incorporated villages, as well as unincorporated communities through their township trustees.
At the kickoff event there will be a presentation on a new format for the challenge, and an interactive workshop to go through steps of community project design, creative tasks and networking.
Athens County Planner Jessie Powers told the county commissioners that a grant-funded website will be created for the 2020 challenge. It will take community teams through the process of developing a project and will include a resource library. Teams will complete a project book, either online or by printing out a copy, and the completed book will be submitted for the funding.
Powers said the intent is to make the teams more self-sufficient, although her office will still be available for questions.
