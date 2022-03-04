The Athens County Community Singers Advisory Board meeting will be held on Wednesday, March 9 at 11 a.m. at the Integrate Athens office at 9033 Lavelle Road in Athens.
This will be an in-person meeting with masks and distancing. If you need to attend via Zoom, that option is available. Email stephanie@ohiomt.com if you want to be included via Zoom.
