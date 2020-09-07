Beginning this month, the Athens County Community Singers (ACCS), a Choir for All Voices (ACCS), and nonprofit organization will begin virtual rehearsals via Zoom. Rehearsals are held on Wednesdays from 9:30-10:15 a.m., and Thursdays from 1:15-2 p.m.
The only technology needed to participate is internet access, an email address and a computer with camera and sound capabilities.
The director, Stephanie H. Morris, MM, MT-BC (music therapist-board certified) and Neurologic Music Therapy Fellow, shares that as a member you do not need any special skills or to be able to read music. ACCS is a music-performing group for those with and without disabilities. This is a community choir and invites anyone (18 years and older) in and around Athens County to join. Registration forms are available on the Programs and Consultation page at https://centralohiomusictherapy.com/. Fees are only $25 for a half-year or $50 for the whole year.
Mailing address is P. O. Box 2261, Athens, OH 45701. The Athens County Community Singers Advisory Board is seeking additional funding to help the choir programs that serve children, adults, individuals with disabilities and seniors. If you need additional information, please contact the choir director, Stephanie, at Stephanie@ohiomt.com or call 888-313-5552, ext. 3.
