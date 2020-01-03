Athens County residents are currently experiencing a delay on cellular or hard line phones when attempting to contact 911. The office is currently working with Frontier Communications to resolve this issue.
When calling 911, stay on the line and wait for a delayed ring on the phone. This delay is currently 15-20 seconds. If you are not able to stay on the phone due to your emergency situation, DO NOT disconnect the line, set the phone down and we will work to send emergency response units to your location.
This matter is of the highest priority and the office is working diligently to resolve this issue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.