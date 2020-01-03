Athens County residents are currently experiencing a delay on cellular or hard line phones when attempting to contact 911. The office is currently working with Frontier Communications to resolve this issue.

When calling 911, stay on the line and wait for a delayed ring on the phone. This delay is currently 15-20 seconds. If you are not able to stay on the phone due to your emergency situation, DO NOT disconnect the line, set the phone down and we will work to send emergency response units to your location.

This matter is of the highest priority and the office is working diligently to resolve this issue.

hwillard@athensmessenger.com

