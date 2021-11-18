The Athens County Data Processing Board will meet on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 at 10 a.m. in the County Auditor’s Conference Room, First Floor, Annex Building.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending Now
-
After discovery of Kyle Bridgeman’s body, investigation remains far from over
-
As county prosecutor assesses police killing of Nelsonville resident, advocacy groups respond
-
Tri-County student hospitalized after in-class accident, fundraiser supports family
-
Remembering Kyle Bridgeman
-
Kyle Bridgeman found
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.