The Athens County Data Processing Board will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 at 9:15 a.m. via video conference at the following link: meet.google.com/bea-jdds-pjh. Join by phone: (US) +1 609-701-1378 PIN: 435 746 872#.
