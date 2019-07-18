Note: This story appears in the Thursday, July 18 newspaper on Page A3.
Athens County is receiving thousands of dollars as part of a revenue-sharing partnership between the state and federal government.
The funding is being distributed by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for intended use of improving roads and schools.
Athens County will receive $38,330, with the local money mailed to County Auditor Jill Thompson, an ODNR spokesperson said. The county is among 18 in Ohio to receive funding, with Lawrence County earning the most at nearly $91,000.
An ODNR news release explains the money stems from leases and selling mineral rights and forest products from federal lands located in Ohio. The proceeds then distributed to the respective counties.
“Forest lands improve quality of life for all Ohioans,” said Dan Balser, chief of the ODNR Division of Forestry. “Revenue generated by these programs helps local districts promote conservation throughout Ohio.”
ODNR director Mary Mertz called the allotment, which totals $485,000 this year, a “great opportunity to invest in infrastructure and services that residents value.”
