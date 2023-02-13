Editor’s note: According to ORC 121.22 (f), every public body, by rule, shall establish a reasonable method whereby any person may determine the time and place of all regularly scheduled meetings and the time, place and purpose of all special meetings. A public body shall not hold a special meeting unless it gives at least 24 hours’ advance notice to the news media that have requested notification, except in the event of an emergency requiring immediate official action. In the event of an emergency, the member or members calling the meeting shall notify the news media that have requested notification immediately of the time, place, and purpose of the meeting.
The Athens County Board of Revision is scheduled to meet in person beginning at 2 p.m. Feb. 15 in the County Auditor’s Conference Room, First Floor, Courthouse Annex.
Athens County Port Authority will hold its monthly meeting at 1 p.m. Feb. 15 in room 103 of the Ohio University Innovation Center.
Athens County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 16 at the conference room located on the second floor of the county courthouse annex, 15 S. Court St., Athens. The meeting can be attended virtually by going to https://zoom.us/j/358908636online.
Troy Township Trustees will hold their regular meeting at 8 a.m. Feb. 18 at the township building.
