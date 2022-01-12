The Athens County Land Bank will be hosting a board meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 at 11 a.m.at the Athens County Records Center in Glouster . The meeting will also be held virtually via this link https://meet.google.com/bbz-ywph-ygf.
