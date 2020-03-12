The Athens County Land Bank will meet Wednesday, March 18 at 11 a.m. in the Trimble Village Hall/Mayor's Office, 19549 Congress St. SR 329, Trimble, OH 45782. Call 740-767-2341 for more information.
