The Athens County Land Bank will meet in regular session on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 11 a.m. in the Habitat for Humanity of SEO Headquarters, located at 14440 Route 13, Millfield, Ohio, 45761.
Most Popular
Articles
- Meth traffickers busted in Nelsonville
- Debris on Rt. 550 under investigation
- Two Shade properties cleaned up by resident
- Nelsonville deputy auditor indicted on felony charges
- BREAKING: Bomb threat investigated at Walmart
- Search warrant results in two arrests
- Nelsonville interim city manager hopes to increase town safety
- Athens County land transfers
- HAPCAP awards bids for Nelsonville project
- Nelsonville dep. auditor theft may be not covered by city insurance
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.