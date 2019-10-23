Listed prices do not necessarily reflect actual property values.
Christian Yoder and Donnalee Yoder, manufactured home, 8483 Rock Riffle Road, Athens, to Timothy Hooper and Brittnay King, $44,000.
Erica Stover, property, Circle Drive, Guysville, to Michael Morris and Jeanette Morris, $15,735.
Bayview Financial Property Trust, dwelling, 19476 Maple St., Trimble, to Jesse Leon Diaz, $4,900.
Hocking Valley Bank, dwelling, 3888 Marion Johnson Road, Athens, to Gaiser Enterprises, LLC, $75,000.
The Hartley Company, commercial, 542 Richland Ave., Athens, to Campbell Oil Company, $626,889.
James Eric Thomas, dwelling, 16035 Pratt St., Millfield, to William Seel, $86,000.
Estate of Larry Bentley, dwelling, 649 Lake Hope Drive, Nelsonville, to High Knob LLC., $40,000.
Estate of Charles McNutt, dwelling, 20 Braun St., Glouster, to Brett Downs, $50,000.
James Fauber and Hope Fauber, property, Washington Road, Albany, to Nathan Schaller and Lindsay Schaller, $570.
Peter Brayda and Winsome Chunnu-Brayda, dwelling, 11858 Concord Church Road, Glouster, to Sara Schiffbauer, $127,500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.