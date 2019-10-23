Listed prices do not necessarily reflect actual property values.

Christian Yoder and Donnalee Yoder, manufactured home, 8483 Rock Riffle Road, Athens, to Timothy Hooper and Brittnay King, $44,000.

Erica Stover, property, Circle Drive, Guysville, to Michael Morris and Jeanette Morris, $15,735.

Bayview Financial Property Trust, dwelling, 19476 Maple St., Trimble, to Jesse Leon Diaz, $4,900.

Hocking Valley Bank, dwelling, 3888 Marion Johnson Road, Athens, to Gaiser Enterprises, LLC, $75,000.

The Hartley Company, commercial, 542 Richland Ave., Athens, to Campbell Oil Company, $626,889.

James Eric Thomas, dwelling, 16035 Pratt St., Millfield, to William Seel, $86,000.

Estate of Larry Bentley, dwelling, 649 Lake Hope Drive, Nelsonville, to High Knob LLC., $40,000.

Estate of Charles McNutt, dwelling, 20 Braun St., Glouster, to Brett Downs, $50,000.

James Fauber and Hope Fauber, property, Washington Road, Albany, to Nathan Schaller and Lindsay Schaller, $570.

Peter Brayda and Winsome Chunnu-Brayda, dwelling, 11858 Concord Church Road, Glouster, to Sara Schiffbauer, $127,500.

