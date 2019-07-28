Listed prices do not necessarily reflect actual property values.
Melanie Johnson and Marek Samblanet, dwelling, 10616 Route 550, Athens, to Megan Weber, $154,000.
Gregory and Kelley Bodwell, dwelling, 26 Woodward Ave., Athens, to Andrew Sullivan, $169,000.
Richard and Betty Jo Whitmore, manufactured home, 5143-5147 Washington Road, Albany, to Brandon Pack and Mary Spratlin, $47,500.
Sean Borman, dwelling, 250 Pearl Wood Road, Albany, to Michael Shook, $83,500.
Deidre Arbaugh, dwelling, 5035 Route 78, Buchtel, to Jerry and Nicki Kline, $15,000.
Shawn Newton and Donald Newton Jr., dwelling, 736 Jackson St., Nelsonville, to Benjamin and Elizabeth Ramey, $20,000.
David Bauer, dwelling, 29349 Houston Road, Little Hocking, to Donald Brill Jr., $65,000.
Robert Frank, dwelling, 10985 Northpoint Drive, Athens, to Donal and Margaret Skinner, $385,000.
John and Roseann Reeves, dwelling, 10590 Route 682, The Plains, to Tylor and Amanda Hughes, $161,000.
N. Darlyne Smith, dwelling, 14 Morris Ave., Athens, to Montle LLC, $130,000.
Joyce Brown, dwelling, 5101 Washington Road, Albany, to Stephen Grissett, $52,500.
Jesse Mash, dwelling, 12944 Route 691, Nelsonville, to Bruce and Sharon Abbott, $170,000.
Xia Jing, dwelling, 1202 Altamonte Drive, Athens, to Dustin Galofaro, $120,000.
Margaret Duboe, dwelling, 140 Sycamore St., Glouster, to ATT Investments LLC, $69,900.
Gerald Thoma, two storage buildings on 5 acres, 13636 Possum Hollow Road, Athens, to Jerri Bentley and Daniel Badgett, $10,000.
Steven and Billi Jo Reeves, dwelling, 502 Route 124, Coolville, to Kenny and Angela Handa, $270,000.
Michael Bachmann and Mary Combs, dwelling, 1 Old Peach Ridge Road, Athens, to Deborah Davies and Ariana Bernard, $233,000.
Christopher Loveland, 0.58 acre, 12905 N. Peach Ridge Road, Athens, to Steven Carlson., $21,000.
Joshua Posey, dwelling, 24730 Rowley Lane, Coolville, to Amos and Elizabeth Cottrill, $271,500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.