Listed prices do not necessarily reflect actual property values.

Melanie Johnson and Marek Samblanet, dwelling, 10616 Route 550, Athens, to Megan Weber, $154,000.

Gregory and Kelley Bodwell, dwelling, 26 Woodward Ave., Athens, to Andrew Sullivan, $169,000.

Richard and Betty Jo Whitmore, manufactured home, 5143-5147 Washington Road, Albany, to Brandon Pack and Mary Spratlin, $47,500.

Sean Borman, dwelling, 250 Pearl Wood Road, Albany, to Michael Shook, $83,500.

Deidre Arbaugh, dwelling, 5035 Route 78, Buchtel, to Jerry and Nicki Kline, $15,000.

Shawn Newton and Donald Newton Jr., dwelling, 736 Jackson St., Nelsonville, to Benjamin and Elizabeth Ramey, $20,000.

David Bauer, dwelling, 29349 Houston Road, Little Hocking, to Donald Brill Jr., $65,000.

Robert Frank, dwelling, 10985 Northpoint Drive, Athens, to Donal and Margaret Skinner, $385,000.

John and Roseann Reeves, dwelling, 10590 Route 682, The Plains, to Tylor and Amanda Hughes, $161,000.

N. Darlyne Smith, dwelling, 14 Morris Ave., Athens, to Montle LLC, $130,000.

Joyce Brown, dwelling, 5101 Washington Road, Albany, to Stephen Grissett, $52,500.

Jesse Mash, dwelling, 12944 Route 691, Nelsonville, to Bruce and Sharon Abbott, $170,000.

Xia Jing, dwelling, 1202 Altamonte Drive, Athens, to Dustin Galofaro, $120,000.

Margaret Duboe, dwelling, 140 Sycamore St., Glouster, to ATT Investments LLC, $69,900.

Gerald Thoma, two storage buildings on 5 acres, 13636 Possum Hollow Road, Athens, to Jerri Bentley and Daniel Badgett, $10,000.

Steven and Billi Jo Reeves, dwelling, 502 Route 124, Coolville, to Kenny and Angela Handa, $270,000.

Michael Bachmann and Mary Combs, dwelling, 1 Old Peach Ridge Road, Athens, to Deborah Davies and Ariana Bernard, $233,000.

Christopher Loveland, 0.58 acre, 12905 N. Peach Ridge Road, Athens, to Steven Carlson., $21,000.

Joshua Posey, dwelling, 24730 Rowley Lane, Coolville, to Amos and Elizabeth Cottrill, $271,500.

