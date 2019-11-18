Listed prices do not necessarily reflect actual property values.
Brad Jageman, dwelling, 4984 Alton St., Albany, to Courtney Jones, $209,000.
The Ann O. Grover Trust, 125 Longview Heights Road, Athens, to Benjamin Bates and Elizabeth Morley, $375,000.
William Azbell and Retha Azbell, dwelling, 20 Maple St., Glouster, to Sheila Knott and John Knott Sr., $53,000.
The Ransom Revocable Living Trust, preservation, 48.687 acres off of Peach Ridge Road, Athens, to The Athens Conservancy, $85,000.
Joyce Fannin, 3423 S. Rodehaver Road, Guysville, to Nancy Pierce, $55,000.
Collen Carow, dwelling, 64 Morris Ave., to Mathew Felton and Courtney Koestler, $317,000.
William Maxson and Monique Maxson, 299959 Murphy Road, Coolville, to David Wilfong and Beverly Wilfong, $30,000.
Montle LLC, dwelling, 124 N. Lancaster St., Athens, to Pinnacle Legacy Holdings, LLC, $117,000.
The Chiki Keystone Preservation Trust, dwelling, 529 Adena Drive, The Plains, to Andrew Chiki and Julie Chiki, $235,000.
Britnee Diann Sauters and Isaac Bradford, dwelling, 16170 Canaanville Road, Athens, to Jordan Whitlatch, $148,000.
Eric Gunn, dwelling, 115 Franklin Ave., Athens, to Outdoor Nerd Properties LLC, $134,000.
ME II Inc., 3430 Old Route 33, Athens, to Elizabeth Bobo, $1,000.
Mildred Sapp, Ruth Ann Pratt, Sharon McCombs, Fisher Road, to Corbett Caudill Chipping Inc., $115,000.
White Oak Holdings Ltd., dwelling, 2 and 4 Dalton Ave., Athens, to Athens Restoration Ltd., $125,000.
184 Columbus Road Ltd., real estate, 184 Columbus Road, Athens, to Dirty Dawg Express Wash LLC, $212,500.
Rachel Turner, Danny Turner and Brenda Turner, dwelling, 3083 Marshfield Road, Albany, to Kenneth Ferguson and Sue Ferguson, $42,000.
Judy Denny, dwelling, 17561 Truetown Road, Millfield, to Woodland Renewal Society LLC., $28,800.
Zachary Bowens, dwelling, 100 Fort St., Nelsonville, to Andrew DePalma, $181,500.
Anita Jordan (private selling officer, Shaughn Daily), 34 Briarwood Drive, Athens, to Athens Flag Properties LLC, $61,171.
Kathryn Fox, dwelling, 106 Fayette St., Nelsonville, to Molly Prudenti St. Clair, $93,000.
Brenda Hopper, manufactured home, 11485 Grass Run Road, New Marshfield, to Tammy Ball, $130,000.
ABR Properties LLC, 18.225 acres off of Dixon Road, Coolville, to Elizabeth Jones, $45,000.
Melvin Durand, Mary Manusos and trustees of The Manusos and Durand Family Revocable Living Trust, dwelling, 58 Fairview Ave., Athens, to Timothy Seidel and Allison Seidel, $257,000.
Ralph Hartman, dwelling, 17 Whispering Pine Drive, The Plains, to David and Lisa Roback, $296,000.
Carolyn Hundell, dwelling, 6945 Short St., Albany, to Sarah Pelikan, $54,000.
James Schaus and Priscilla Schaus, dwelling, 8 Maple Grove Way, Athens, to Thomas Feery and Sylvia Mickunas, $137,110.
Athens 1st LLC, dwelling, 137 Grosvenor St., Athens, to Keith Baum, $40,120.
Hocking Valley Bank, dwelling, 1060 Fisher Road, Athens, to Tyler Willoughby and Kara Willoughby, $22,500.
Molly Thatcher, dwelling, 15875 Millfield Road, Millfield, to Andrew Franz, $33,000.
Bradley Sayre, 4.47 acre lot on Carter Road, Glouster, to Scott Joyce and Sara Joyce, $6,500.
Svitlana Kalinichenko, dwelling, 8694 Terrell Road, Athens, to Sean Patrick Foley, $69,000.
William and Carolyn Evans, 16893 Willow Creek, Guysville, to Kenneth Brandt and Richard Huff Jr., $180,000.
William Elmore and Patricia Elmore, dwelling, 7788 Country Club Road, Athens, to Clifford Caughey, Sr. and LuAnne Caughey, $244,000.
Patrick Lawson, dwelling, 51 Madison Ave., Athens, to Umbrella of Athens LLC, $168,000.
Debra Kay Mingus, dwelling, 12 E. Main St., Jacksonville, to Denise Marie Henry and David Henry, $16,730.
Steve Calendine, trustee of the Calendine Irrevocable Gifting Trust, dwelling, 1 Troy St., Athens, to Thomas Boyle, $160,000.
The Gupta-Agrawal Revocable Living Trust, dwelling, 7650 Rosemary Lane, Athens, to the Kyle J. Mishne Revocable Trust, $528,000.
Joshua McWilliams, dwelling, 8 Town St., Glouster, to Seth Bostick, $86,000.
Linda Suzanne Fuller, Patsy Diane Dearing, Richard Dean Whiteside and Carol Jean Adelsberger, dwelling, 70 Ohio Ave., The Plains, to Corey Shafer and Adrianna Sanchez-Shafer, $151,900.
Mark Steven Stickel and Joanne Rush Stickel, 10547 Route 550, Athens, to Phil Koska and Brittany Koska, $97,000.
Bryon Graf II and Daniel Hammel Jr., dwelling, 570 Frederick St., Nelsonville, to Tim Teale and Betsy Teale, $20,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.