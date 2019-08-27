Listed prices do not necessarily reflect actual property values.
Garrett Karr, dwelling, 7034 Woodmere Drive, Athens, to Joy Strickland, $149,000.
William Wolfe, dwelling, 99 Grosvenor St., Athens, to AACN Rentals LLC, $150,000.
Larry Bycofski and others, property, Braun Street, Glouster, to Bryan Taylor, $9,000.
John and Alecia Moquin, dwelling, 9901 Route 682, The Plains, to William Dix and Karin Hall, $100,500.
Estate of Raymond Abraham, dwelling, 10 Terrace Drive, Athens, to Black Bear Holdings Ltd., $220,000.
David and Katherine Rohrer, dwelling, 23 Farhills Drive, Athens, to Breanna Stockham, $160,000.
Brad Jageman, dwelling, 22 Pratt St., Athens, to Fauber Rentals LLC, $144,370.
Peggy Delaney, dwelling, 19646 Locust Alley, Guysville, to Williams Marks, $97,000.
William and Nancy Martin, dwelling, 10558 Route 682, The Plains, to Larry and Randi Bailey, $147,500.
The Great Commission Team, land with building(s), 24 E. Washington St., Athens, to Breston LLC, $820,000.
Dion Weaver, dwelling on 6.8 acres, 2012 Vanderhoof Road, Coolville, to Nicholas and Laura Adkins, $225,000.
Albert Rouzie, dwelling, 6805 Beechwood Drive, Athens, to Dezere and Katelyn Martin, $164,750.
Bessie Wolfe, dwelling, 27 Ridgeview Road, Athens, to Brian Wolfe, $142,030.
Gregory Krause, land with building(s), 39 Cable Lane, Athens, to Cable Lane Farms Inc., $1 million.
The Ohio University Foundation Inc., 38.99 acres, Long Run Road, Athens, to Nicholas Hammer and Amber Hewitt, $107,195.
Charles and Debra Murray, manufactured home on 5.15 acres, 2420 Bailey Road, Albany, to Richard and Mary Ellen Sementilli, $62,000.
Anita James and Edward Baum, dwelling on 23.56 acres, 765 Lowery Road, Albany, to Mark and Kathleen Moeller, $309,000.
Delmar and Octa Peters, manufactured home, 4039 Enlow Road, Athens, to Darla and Daniel Sheets Jr., $15,000.
