Listed prices do not necessarily reflect actual property values.
Andrew S. Chiki and Julie E. Chiki, dwelling, 9901 Hooper Road, Athens, to Angela McDonald and Scott McDonald, $180,000.
David Gierhart and Kathleen Gierhart, dwelling, 20 Dalton Ave., Athens, to Donald Runyon and Pamela Runyon, $112,000.
Tantum Enterprises, LTD, dwelling, 13 Locust St., Glouster, to Gene Gould, $5,400.
Michael L. Fetty, dwelling, 11 Elm St., The Plains, to John Austin Rupe and Summer M. Timberlake, $92,500.
Dale M. Minor, Trustee of the Elizabeth T and Dale M. Minor Trust, dwelling, 0 Terrell Rd., Athens, to William J. and Elizabeth Hammer, $42,500.
Peter and Margaret Williams, dwelling, 5225 Pleasant Hill Rd., Athens, to Jerrod and Maria Douglas, $285,000.
Jane E. Baird, Co-successor Trustee and others, dwelling, 6252 State Route 681, New Marshfield, to Matthew and Cassandra Goodwin, $152,000.
BET Rentals, LLC, mobile home, 2014 Center Street, Albany, to Bayha Rentals, LLC, $30,000.
Randall Galbraith and Jennifer Galbraith, dwelling, 83 Wonder Hill Road, Athens, to Alexei Davydov and Inna Davydov, $179,000.
Brian Dennis and Sherri Dennis, dwelling, 24685 W. Hornsby Rd., Coolville, to Bradley Blake and Sandra Blake, $54,900.
Alyson Bell and David Bell, dwelling, 2251 Seminary St., Coolville, to Seth Smith, $143,000.
Mark Crouse, dwelling, 47 Columbia Ave., Athens, to Tatiana Fox and Mikio Olin, $132,500.
Clinton Dinguss and Bonnie Dinguss, dwelling, 8255 Meadowbrook Rd., Albany, to Brian Bianco and Shannon Bianco, $124,000.
Stewart United Methodist Church, dwelling, 0 State Route 329, Stewart, to Gary Gould, $15,000.
Hocking Valley Bank, land, 221 1/2 Columbus Rd., Athens, to Jeromy Schultz and Brook Schultz, $165,000.
Darrell and Jane Erwin, dwelling, 16222 Zion Rd., Shade, to Laura and Adam Sayre, $165,000.
US Bank National Association Trustee, dwelling, 222 Whites Rd., Nelsonville, to Hunter Edwards, $70,350.
Michael Tomc and Linda Tomc, dwelling, 8180 N. Longview Heights, Athens, to Shane Foster and Shane Anglin, $420,000.
Eric Bolin, dwelling, 4540 Bates Rd., Athens, to Mark Bail and Lindsey Arlene Bail, $228,000.
Estate of Anne E. Stempel, dwelling, 7 Lamar Drive, Athens, to Michael Lee Sickles, $188,000.
The Church of God of Prophecy of Ohio, Inc., dwelling, 1861 Mill St., Albany, to GACM Properties, LLC., $113,000.
Estate of Mark L. Douglas executor Kristin Sayre, dwelling, 126 Morris Ave., Athens, to Joseph Gingrich, $112,000.
Matthew Felton and Courtney Koestler, dwelling, 99 Morris Ave., Athens, to Kathy Kinsner and Joshua Rubin, $237,000.
Shane Foster and Shane Anglin, dwelling, 41 Sunset Drive, Athens, to Mark Isaac and Karen Isaac, $295,500.
William Hughes and Mary Hughes, dwelling, State Route 685, Trimble to Rick Sanborn, $8,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.