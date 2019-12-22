Listed prices do not necessarily reflect actual property values.

Andrew S. Chiki and Julie E. Chiki, dwelling, 9901 Hooper Road, Athens, to Angela McDonald and Scott McDonald, $180,000.

David Gierhart and Kathleen Gierhart, dwelling, 20 Dalton Ave., Athens, to Donald Runyon and Pamela Runyon, $112,000.

Tantum Enterprises, LTD, dwelling, 13 Locust St., Glouster, to Gene Gould, $5,400.

Michael L. Fetty, dwelling, 11 Elm St., The Plains, to John Austin Rupe and Summer M. Timberlake, $92,500.

Dale M. Minor, Trustee of the Elizabeth T and Dale M. Minor Trust, dwelling, 0 Terrell Rd., Athens, to William J. and Elizabeth Hammer, $42,500.

Peter and Margaret Williams, dwelling, 5225 Pleasant Hill Rd., Athens, to Jerrod and Maria Douglas, $285,000.

Jane E. Baird, Co-successor Trustee and others, dwelling, 6252 State Route 681, New Marshfield, to Matthew and Cassandra Goodwin, $152,000.

BET Rentals, LLC, mobile home, 2014 Center Street, Albany, to Bayha Rentals, LLC, $30,000.

Randall Galbraith and Jennifer Galbraith, dwelling, 83 Wonder Hill Road, Athens, to Alexei Davydov and Inna Davydov, $179,000.

Brian Dennis and Sherri Dennis, dwelling, 24685 W. Hornsby Rd., Coolville, to Bradley Blake and Sandra Blake, $54,900.

Alyson Bell and David Bell, dwelling, 2251 Seminary St., Coolville, to Seth Smith, $143,000.

Mark Crouse, dwelling, 47 Columbia Ave., Athens, to Tatiana Fox and Mikio Olin, $132,500.

Clinton Dinguss and Bonnie Dinguss, dwelling, 8255 Meadowbrook Rd., Albany, to Brian Bianco and Shannon Bianco, $124,000.

Stewart United Methodist Church, dwelling, 0 State Route 329, Stewart, to Gary Gould, $15,000.

Hocking Valley Bank, land, 221 1/2 Columbus Rd., Athens, to Jeromy Schultz and Brook Schultz, $165,000.

Darrell and Jane Erwin, dwelling, 16222 Zion Rd., Shade, to Laura and Adam Sayre, $165,000.

US Bank National Association Trustee, dwelling, 222 Whites Rd., Nelsonville, to Hunter Edwards, $70,350.

Michael Tomc and Linda Tomc, dwelling, 8180 N. Longview Heights, Athens, to Shane Foster and Shane Anglin, $420,000.

Eric Bolin, dwelling, 4540 Bates Rd., Athens, to Mark Bail and Lindsey Arlene Bail, $228,000.

Estate of Anne E. Stempel, dwelling, 7 Lamar Drive, Athens, to Michael Lee Sickles, $188,000.

The Church of God of Prophecy of Ohio, Inc., dwelling, 1861 Mill St., Albany, to GACM Properties, LLC., $113,000.

Estate of Mark L. Douglas executor Kristin Sayre, dwelling, 126 Morris Ave., Athens, to Joseph Gingrich, $112,000.

Matthew Felton and Courtney Koestler, dwelling, 99 Morris Ave., Athens, to Kathy Kinsner and Joshua Rubin, $237,000.

Shane Foster and Shane Anglin, dwelling, 41 Sunset Drive, Athens, to Mark Isaac and Karen Isaac, $295,500.

William Hughes and Mary Hughes, dwelling, State Route 685, Trimble to Rick Sanborn, $8,000.

