Listed prices do not necessarily reflect actual property values.
Tusco Forestry, LLC, property, 14066 Route 691, Nelsonville, to Hershberger Family Acres, Ltd., $120,000.
William Hanna and Maria Hanna, dwelling, 7111 Route 329, Guysville, to M. Kevin Morris II, $52,000.
Sarah Reardon, George Reardon, Jon Chapin, Susan Chapin, Lee Anne Chapin and Christopher Chapin, dwelling, 6636 Frum Road, to Nancy Covington, $138,000.
John Cunningham, dwelling, 14790 Wollett Road, Nelsonville, to James Morrow Jr., $128,000.
Megan Tomeo, dwelling, 40 Avon Place, Athens, to Theodore Harris Jr., $138,500.
Scott Lauer and Vicki Lauer, dwelling, 15 S. Shafer St., to Noelle Anyigbo and Kenechukwu Anyigbo, $103,000.
Frances Strickland, property, 6.267 acres off of Bethany Ridge Road, Guysville, to Wayne Strickland, $10,967.
Countrytyme Land Specialists, Ltd., property, vacant land on Route 691, to Benjamin Fannin, $39,900.
Frances Joy Strickland, property, 15.839 acres off of Bethany Ridge Road, Guysville, to Robert Ashcraft, $27,719.
L. Alan Goldsberry and Stephanie Goldsberry, dwelling, 9. E. Clearview Drive, Athens, to Jeremy Kerns and Michelle Kerns, $124,000.
Whitney Puncheon, dwelling, 15562 Kuhns Road, Glouster, to Thomas Yoder and Andrea Yoder, $88,000.
Doris Ford by Rebecca Peerey, her attorney in fact, dwelling, 1347 Route 124, Coolville, to Heath Schultz and Amber Schultz, $118,000.
Paul Stewart and Stephanie Stewart, dwelling, 5390 W. Clinton St., Albany, to Charlotte Ivanovich, $70,000.
William and Ann Grim, dwelling, 7 Bolleana Place, Athens, to Kyle Klein, $154,000.
Brenda Lambert and Debra Lawrence, dwelling, 13201 Harmony Road, Athens, to Irvin Hunkler and Cristi Hunkler, $119,500.
Rachida Aissaoui, dwelling, 422 W. Washington St., Nelsonville, to Timothy and Sabrina Warren, $138,000.
Meredith Gartin, dwelling, 18 Avon Place, Athens, to Eric Popelka, $175,000.
Harry Tompkins, dwelling, 36 High St., The Plains, to Justin Nickoson and Morgan Rutter, $133,900.
Daniel Young and Kimberly Young, dwelling, 11919 Hawks Nest Road, Athens, to Neal Dicken and Suzanne Dicken, $165,000.
Ronaldo Vigo and Junko Obayashi, property, Blackburn Road, Athens, to Scotty Neal, $16,000.
Jeanette Cartee, dwelling, 22 Plainview St., Glouster, to Stephanie and Michael Davis, $94,340.
Richard Frame Jr., dwelling, 56 Hudson Ave., Athens, to Eric Gryszka, $158,500.
