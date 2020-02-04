Listed prices do not necessarily reflect actual property values.
Lisa Full, nka Lisa Lee, dwelling, 100 Morris Ave., Athens, to Athens Flag Properties, LLC, $151,000.
Charles B. Hooper and Jane H. Pellior, dwelling, 6935 S. Blackburn Rd., Athens, to David G. Pellior and Jane. H. Pellior, $100,000.
Ronnie and Linda Anne Bumgardner, dwelling, Lot 10 Rosewood Estates, Athens Twp., to Gary and Joann McKibben, $275,000.
Chad Mourning, dwelling, 4927 Wagner St., Buchtel, to Tony Hine, $32,000.
First Choice Property Acquisitions, LLC., land, 6539 Hudnell Rd., Athens, to Shannon Pratt-Harrington, $15,000.
Debra Murphy, nka Debra Zwoyer, dwelling, 36 State St., Amesville, to Michael Ford and Steven Rogers, $159,650.
Audra Burke, land, acreage on St. Rt. 124, Coolville, to Austin C. Ford and Christina M. Ford, and Timothy Ford and Linda Ford, $163,000.
Robert Sumney and Paulette Sumney, fka Paulette Dye, dwelling, 20 Briarwood Drive, Athens, to Katheryn Raney and Jeremy Bessoff, $139,000.
Habitat for Humanity of Southeast Ohio, dwelling, 10761 Salem Rd., Athens, Kyle Bailey and Bailey Bickley, $70,000.
Roy G. Cole, Jr., mobile home, 23700 Brimstone Rd., Coolville, to Mark A. and Sharon L. Cunningham, $45,100.
Estate of Frank Murphy, land, 0 Vore Ridge Rd., Athens, to Shannon Burce and Daniel Sater, $28,000.
Teresa Curtiss and James Curtiss, land, 0 Ervin Rd., Athens, to Brad and Julie Metzler, $45,000.
Kevin and Lori Brosias, dwelling, 589 Old Seven Rd., Coolville, to Matthew and Ashley Miller, $158,000.
Wilbert Evans, deceased, mobile home, 17 Converse St., Chauncey, to Michael Camechis, $13,000.
Margaret’s Creek, LLC., land, Shaw Road, Athens, to Russell and Elizabeth Chamberlain, $300,000.
Jessica Minor-Baetens and Joel Baetens, dwelling, 62 Elmwood Place, Athens, to Rebecca Ann Schuster and Robert John Bolden, $339,000.
Alexander Couladis, Trustee, dwelling, 99 East State St. and 103 East State St., Athens, to Vasilios Prokos, $325,000.
Patricia Coy Living Trust and William Coy Sr. Living Trust, dwelling, 6760 Dogwood Lane, Athens, to Paa Kwesi Nyarko-Krampah, $279,000.
Carolyn Gosnell, dwelling, 2 Briarwood Dr., Athens, to Eye Homes Inc., $115,000.
Timothy R. and Judith A. Warren, dwelling, 14858 Rt. 691, Nelsonville, to Danny E. and Angela M. Canter, $75,000.
Gail Smith, Diane Smith and Shay Smith, land, new survey of 3.952 acres, sec. 2,T-11-N, R-15-W, $4,000.
Jayne Vail, executor of the estate of James E. Pyle, Jr., dwelling, 1399 Carpenter Rd., Albany, $50,050.
Diana L. West, an un-remarried widow, dwelling, 41 Hooper Rd., 71 Pomeroy Rd., and 73 Pomeroy Rd., Athens, to Properties by Beechwood, LLC, $240,000.
The Hartley Company, dwelling, 971 Chestnut St., Nelsonville, to James and Jolinda Edwards, $65,000.
William and Erma Troyer, land, 1.75 acres on Cincinnati Ridge Rd., Coolville, to Paul Owens, $45,000.
David Simon and Jennifer Simon, dwelling, 17850 S. Canaan Rd., Athens, to Joel and Wendy Harbarger, $286,000.
Myrven Davis, executor of the will of Patricia Ann Davis, dwelling, 40 W. Franklin St., Nelsonville, to Jason M. and Tawre K. Dellavalle, $120,000.
Ronald and Linda Mash, dwelling, 2666 Rt. 691, Nelsonville, to Seth A. and Brooke N. Lehman, $175,000.
Bryon Graf II, dwelling, 44 Main St., Glouster, to Joshua Riley, $500,000.
Saraben Properties, Inc., dwelling, 603 W. Union St., to Montle LLC., $595,000.
Clinton D. and Jessica M. Kuenzli, dwelling, 6750 Rt. 56, Athens, to Leela Bodi and Mamatha Thota, $193,750.
Hocking Valley Bank and Joe R. and Rosemary S. Butcher, dwelling, 264 E. State St., Athens, $162,000.
A. Mitchell Rentals LLC., dwelling, 86 Franklin Ave., to Richard Heck Jr. and Scott Harper, $170,000.
James and Lynda Price, land, lot #498, Smoke Rise Subdivision Map 1, to Mark D. Semingson, $800.
Brenda Walker, dwelling, 2430 Shade Creek Rd., Guysville, to J. Korpal Development, LLC., $18,000.
Scotty and Anita Roberts, dwelling, 26070 Congrove St., Coolville, to Michele George, $29,500.
Rheubin Martin, dwelling, Section 2 Village of Albany, to Banner and Truth Ministries, $117,500.
