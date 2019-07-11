Listed prices do not necessarily reflect actual property values.
Cathleen and Gene Imbody, dwelling, 15550 Coolville Ridge Road, Athens, to Colton James, $60,000.
Wayne and Julie Myles, dwelling, 15255 Shade Road, Guysville, to Robin and Gary Oliver, $350,000.
Estate of Jessie Crawford Essex, dwelling, 39 Morris Avenue, Athens, to Keith Macartney, $150,000.
Joshua Turner, dwelling, 19260 Young Road, Guysville, to Mark Schloss, $134,500.
Floyd and Kathy Nibert, dwelling on 8.74 acres, Frost Road, Rome Twp., to Michael and Sharon Kennedy, $45,000.
Sean Keiffer, dwelling, 413 W. High St., Nelsonville, to Mary Lewis, $50,000.
Kenny and Angie Handa, dwelling on 5.38 acres, 13150 Spice Lick Road, Nelsonville, to Darrel and Peggy Lehman, $139,000.
Jessica and Jacob Hagman, dwelling, 9303 Bassett Road, Athens, to Charles and Margaret Linnevers, $130,000.
Lifepoint Pentecostals of Athens, 2.62 acres for home construction, Blackburn Road, Athens, to Barry and Ashley Blankenship, $1,000.
Bryan and Harmony Wharton, dwelling, 109 University Estates Blvd., Athens, to Jena Tenoglia, $565,000.
Mara Holt, dwelling, 38 Maplewood Drive, Athens, to Peter Mather, $177,000.
Ohio Franklin Realty LLC, 40.57 acres, Troy Twp., to Jeffrey Stimmel and others, $81,143.
Shreeji Motel Inc., land with building (Super 8 motel), 2091 E. State St., Athens, to JAI Shree Ganesh LLC, $2.35 million.
Alexander Couladis, trustee, and Alexander and Nancy Couladis, 59.23 acres, Lodi Twp., Athens, to SSFES LLC, $250,000.
Atlas Ventures LLC, lots 113 through 127, University Estates Phase II, Athens, to Howard & Lawson Ltd., $245,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.