Listed prices do not necessarily reflect actual property values.

Randall Snepp, dwelling on 33.12 acres, 15130 Tick Ridge Road, Amesville, to Andrew and Tanya Wells, $70,961.

Mary Rader, dwelling, 56 Briarwood Drive, Athens, to Ariel and Michael Tarosky, $212,500.

Jon Barber and others, dwelling, 6969 Quinn Hollow Road, Murray City, to Kyle Six, $39,000.

Scott and JoBeth Smith, dwelling, 8045 Clarks Chapel Road, Athens, to Stephanie Rawlins, $420,000.

Danita Reynolds, dwelling, 11688 Channingway Blvd., The Plains, to Andrew Holdbrook, $205,000.

Andrea Watt, garage, 44 Mill St., Chauncey, to Christopher Young, $2,000.

Philip Monroe and Arthur Wright, dwelling, 34 Central Ave., Athens, to Michael Carson, $127,500.

Paul and Stephanie Stewart, dwelling on 22.08 acres, 2001 Hebbardsville Road, Albany, to Randall and Brittany Crossen, $185,000.

Melanie Glassmire, dwelling, 5770 Radford Road, Athens, to Tad Starnes and Jennifer Williams, $194,000.

John and Cathy Johnson, dwelling with five parcels, 58 S. Plains Road, The Plains, to Tyler Hendrix, $165,000.

Craig Bantz, dwelling, 8145 Salem Road, Athens, to Goldy and Karsen Bailey, $143,500.

HSC Albany LLC, land with building(s), 5919 Route 50, Albany, to MDC Coast 7 LLC, $1.26 million. Property is site for construction of new Dollar General store.

Joseph and Samantha Hibbard, dwelling on 8.05 acres, 3375 Lottridge Road, Guysville, to Jessica and Jonathan Thompson, $228,000.

Ladimir Jeric Jr., 15.3 acres, Guysville, to William Allen, $32,500.

Thomas Lievig, land with building(s), 5265 Washington Road, Albany, to Gregory Montella, $20,000.

Richard Jones and Donna Morgan, dwelling on 25.23 acres, Sand Ridge Road, Millfield, to Weston and Bridget Lombard, $127,800.

Denika Moon, dwelling, 84 Clinton St., Nelsonville, to Travis and Victoria Jacobs, $39,000.

Canter Properties LLC, land with building(s), Route 56, Athens Twp., to BZB Developments LLC, $310,000.

