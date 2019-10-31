Listed prices do not necessarily reflect actual property values.
John Hartley, dwelling, 415 Adams St., Nelsonville, to Uriah Creamer, $4,200.
Sandra Hunter, William Gwilym Jr. and Sharon Sikorski, dwelling, 10400 S. Poplar Drive, Glouster, to Scott Auflick, $10,000.
John Factor, Sheila Factor, John Oliver and Ruth Oliver, 24277 and 23245 Dixon Road, Coolville, to Elizabeth Jones, $275,000.
Andrew Chorazewitz and Keri Chorazewitz, dwelling, 7799 McGurr Road, Guysville, to Robert Dewey and Jamie Dewey, $390,000.
Lorraine Myers, successor trustee of the Lorraine Myers Trust, dwelling, 43 Strouds Run Road, Athens, to Cyril Halbert and Cynthia Halbert, $285,000.
Terrill Eiler and Lyntha Eiler, 8611 Lavelle Road, Athens, to Christina Baird and Timothy Baird, $375,000.
Dean Dupler, trustee of the Dupler Irrevocable Gifting Trust, dwelling, 17 Tenth St., Jacksonville, to Clinton Augustine, $95,500.
Estate of Ruth Ann Brown, dwelling, 3 Lexington Ave., Chauncey, to Deborah Gibson, $58,000.
Judith Wymer and Jonathon Wymer, dwelling, 20 Jones Drive, Athens, to Carey Busch, $149,900.
Michael Reeve, 26.3 acres of land on Coe Road, Albany, to Paul Stewart and Stephanie Stewart, $100,000.
Richard Elliott, dwelling, 4225 Coe Road, Albany, to Paul Stewart and Stephanie Stewart, $340,000.
Rachel Kerr, dwelling, 134 Wyngate Court, The Plains, to the revocable trust of Phillip and Jill Perkins, $179,000.
Robert and Jamie Dewey, dwelling, 6844 Locust Lane, Athens, to Renaissance Rentals LLC, $155,000.
Joyce Cagg and Janet Cradlebaugh, dwelling, 185 Edwards St., Nelsonville, to Victoria Thomas and Jacob Thomas, $15,000.
Charles Mills, lot #495, Smoke Rise Subdivision Map 1, to Mark Semingson, $900.
Renaissance Rentals, LLC, dwelling, 5232 Townsend Road, Athens, to Kenneth Bolen and Jennifer Bolen, $120,000.
Timothy Vance, dwelling, 12466 Rainbow Lake Road, Athens, to Richelle Jose and Bruno Jose, $120,000.
Terry Swank, executor for the estate of Carol Ann Elgin, deceased, 503 Alamonte Drive, Athens, to Dawn Scali, $134,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.