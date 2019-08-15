Listed prices do not necessarily reflect actual property values.
Rebecca Irwin, dwelling, 1687 Morton Ave., Albany, to Alicia Taylor, $140,000.
Kerby Holmes, manufactured home, 5999 Torch Road, Little Hocking, to Carl Maston, $22,250.
Rozela Sheltz, deceased, manufactured home, 5999 Torch Road, to Carl Maston, $22,500.
Kenneth and Sue Ellen Ferguson, dwelling, 5011 Townsend Road, Athens, to Charles and Noelle Malloy, $148,000.
Debra Scott, dwelling, 21 Pomeroy Road, Athens, to Crystal Brooks, $73,000.
Virgil and Tammy McLain, dwelling, 4165 Wilson Road, Athens, to Michael Munn, $200,000.
Charles Wadley, dwelling, 17 Lexington Ave., Chauncey, to Philip Armstrong, $38,200.
Robert and Linda Seidel, dwelling, 4755 N. Torch Road, Coolville, to Jeanne Moore, $159,900.
Timothy and Jaime Rice, dwelling, 5 Elizabeth Drive, Athens, to Paul Wenzel, $97,000.
Athens County sheriff, dwelling, 70 Westfield Place, to Ibriham Alassaf and Areej Ahmed, $204,000.
Dennis and Teresa Jayjohn, dwelling, 24 Broad St., Glouster, to Marion Pruy and Timmie Burrows, $79,000.
Francis McFadden, dwelling, 9305 Hooper Road, Athens, to Travis Everett and Qarnissa Fletcher, $147,000.
Marilyn Keplar, dwelling, 137 Pine Grove Drive, Nelsonville, to Michael and Tiffany Milane, $194,500.
Irene Sebek, dwelling, 5850 Fox Lake Road, Athens, to James and Deborah Reardon, $245,000.
Judith Antle and Darla and Daniel Pallante, by Judith Antle as their attorney in fact, dwelling, 140 Lamar Drive, Athens, to Frances Niese, $160,000.
Paul and April Davis, dwelling, 407 Four Mile Creek Road, Coolville, to Jamie and Cora Tuttle, $349,900.
Norman and Shawna Bickley, dwelling, 15907 Millfield Road, Millfield, to Joseph Brehm, $52,000.
William and Vickie Elliott, dwelling, 9190 Route 691, New Marshfield, to Ryan and Katherine Elliott, $110,000.
Paul and Michelle White, land, 5255 Frost Road, Coolville, to Scott Marion, $25,500.
Stephen, Eric and D. Scott Brooks and Vickie Cochran, land, Carroll Road, Athens, to Gerlin Properties Ltd., $12,500.
Rishi Real Estate Nelsonville Plaza LLC, commercial property, 488-489 E. Canal St., to 488-489 Star LLC, $420,000.
Secretary of HUD, dwelling, 20 High St., Chauncey, to Paul and Rebecca Blunt, $27,520.
Matthew and Jill Harris, dwelling, 4999 Baker Road, New Marshfield, to Wendy and Seth Callaway, $175,000.
Neil and Leatha Matters, dwelling, 2822 Eighth St., Coolville, to Peggy and Joseph Carpenter, $70,000.
David Clark, dwelling, 1450 Carpenter Road, Albany, to Noah Morgan, $48,000.
Soho Rentals LLC, dwelling(s), 175 N. Congress St. and 37 Woodyard Ave., Athens, to Do What is Right LLC, $305,000.
Brian Dennis, dwelling, 9 Atkins St., Glouster, to Nicole Seals, $2,000.
Michael and Rebecca Hargraves, property, 49 Pomeroy Road, Athens, to Kay Rhyan, $152,200.
Irfan and Selda Kanat, dwelling, 123 Louise Lane, Athens, to Daniel and Courtney Hill, $219,500.
Betty S. Enlow Trust, Enlow Trust, Lee Luster Enlow Trust and trustee Connie Schneider, dwelling, 7434 Selby Road, Athens, to Wayne Smith, $127,500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.