A special meeting of ACPL's Board of Trustees. will be held Thursday, Oct. 1. The meeting is open to the public with time set aside at each meeting for public comment.

Due to health and safety guidelines related to COVID-19, this will be a virtual meeting on Google Meet or Zoom. Contact Director Nick Tepe at ntepe@myacpl.org or 740-737-6003 in advance for the online meeting link if you would like to attend as a member of the public.

