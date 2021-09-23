Dalton Spangler, 27, of Hockingport, will spend at least the next 11 years in prison after he was sentenced for stealing hundreds of pieces of mail from mailboxes throughout Athens County.
Athens County man sentenced to at least 11 years in prison for mail theft
