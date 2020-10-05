American Red Cross Blood Drives
Tuesday, Oct. 6
- Ohio University Baker Center, 1 Park Place, Athens, noon to 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 8
- Richland United Methodist Church, 60 Pomeroy Rd. Athens, noon to 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 9
- Christ Community Wesleyan Church, 6275 Kenny Memorial Dr., Albany, noon to 6 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 12
- The Plains United Methodist Church, 3 North Plains Rd., The Plains, 1-7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
- Stuart’s Opera House, 52 Public Square, Nelsonville, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Athens County Chapter House, 100 May Ave., Athens, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
- The Plains United Methodist Church, 3 North Plains Rd., The Plains, 2-7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
- Ohio University School of Nursing Baker Center Ballroom, Athens, 1-7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 29
Athens County Chapter House, 100 May Ave., Athens, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
