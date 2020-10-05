American Red Cross Blood Drives

Tuesday, Oct. 6

  • Ohio University Baker Center, 1 Park Place, Athens, noon to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 8

  • Richland United Methodist Church, 60 Pomeroy Rd. Athens, noon to 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 9

  • Christ Community Wesleyan Church, 6275 Kenny Memorial Dr., Albany, noon to 6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 12

  • The Plains United Methodist Church, 3 North Plains Rd., The Plains, 1-7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 13

  • Stuart’s Opera House, 52 Public Square, Nelsonville, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Athens County Chapter House, 100 May Ave., Athens, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 27

  • The Plains United Methodist Church, 3 North Plains Rd., The Plains, 2-7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 28

  • Ohio University School of Nursing Baker Center Ballroom, Athens, 1-7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29

Athens County Chapter House, 100 May Ave., Athens, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

